Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$75.02. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$74.93, with a volume of 600,131 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4877934 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

