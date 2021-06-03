Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 505,363 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The company has a market capitalization of £273.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

