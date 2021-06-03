Loom Network Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $79.54 million and $9.03 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.01011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.06 or 0.09299813 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

