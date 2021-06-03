Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,367 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.