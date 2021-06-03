Louis Jules Hydleman Sells 10,000 Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Stock

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

Louis Jules Hydleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Shares of LON CBP remained flat at $GBX 280 ($3.66) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,430. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.26 million and a PE ratio of 29.47. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Curtis Banks Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

