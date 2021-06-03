Luis Felipe Huerta Sells 35,785 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GATO opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 430,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GATO. CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

