Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

