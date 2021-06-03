Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.82.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0741936 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

