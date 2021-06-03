Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:MCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 38,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,267. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
