Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:MCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 38,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,267. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

