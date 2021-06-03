Madison Wealth Management Raises Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.07.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.