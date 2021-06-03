MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $22.31 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

