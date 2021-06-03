Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.60. Maiden shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 252,342 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

