Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,723. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

