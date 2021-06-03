ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.49 on Thursday. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

