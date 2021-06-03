MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 3% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.90 or 0.09348653 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 298,418,956 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars.

