Maple Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $10.65 or 0.00027359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $220,344.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.01018378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,638.90 or 0.09351966 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars.

