MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $460.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,330,099. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 42.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 48.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 130.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 122.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

