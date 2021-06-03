Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
