Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.