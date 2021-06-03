Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH opened at $117.35 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.