Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $923,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,256,183.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,239,335 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

