Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 43,053 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

