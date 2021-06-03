Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $927,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,162 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $159.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

