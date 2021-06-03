Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $327.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.01 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

