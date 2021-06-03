MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $143.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $51.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $513.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,814. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $511.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.