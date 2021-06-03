Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 7,786 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

