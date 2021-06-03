Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,340. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

