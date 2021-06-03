Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,868. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

