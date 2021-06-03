Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

WM stock remained flat at $$141.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,489. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,733. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

