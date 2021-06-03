Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $22.02 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 5.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.87. 194,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

