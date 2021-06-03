MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $44.28

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $42.64. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 2,311 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

