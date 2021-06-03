Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.