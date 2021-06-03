Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

