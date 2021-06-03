Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$14,000.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286,160.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

TSE MGA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 821,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,025. The company has a current ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.