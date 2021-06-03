Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 29th total of 214,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

