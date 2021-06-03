Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 632,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,400. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

