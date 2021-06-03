Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 596.48%.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

