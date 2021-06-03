Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 596.48%.
NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.45.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.