Metronome (MET) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.01 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $45.01 million and $114,352.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00009876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00231532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.87 or 0.01186350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.56 or 1.00066304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033684 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,093,663 coins and its circulating supply is 11,807,289 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

