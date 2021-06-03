MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
