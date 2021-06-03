MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

