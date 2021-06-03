Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

LON MCRO opened at GBX 523.80 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 518.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.