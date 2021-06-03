Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,416 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

NYSE:OKE opened at $54.25 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

