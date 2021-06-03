Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.