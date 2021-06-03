Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.49. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,362.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

