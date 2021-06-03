Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $539,000.

IWO stock opened at $297.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.33 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

