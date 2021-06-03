Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 5.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.76% of Moderna worth $398,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.07. 155,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,150,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $194.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.