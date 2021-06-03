Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,274 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

