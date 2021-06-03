MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.46 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. MonaCoin has a market cap of $159.04 million and $55.46 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00006277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,543.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.54 or 0.07232170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $712.39 or 0.01848258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00492171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00177824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.39 or 0.00779355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00475369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00435964 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars.

