Monetha (MTH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $548,405.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $10.18 million and $548,405.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.01019148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.41 or 0.09392452 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

