Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

