Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.72

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.72 and last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 10957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.60.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$647.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

