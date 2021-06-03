Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

MOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Movado Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Movado Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

